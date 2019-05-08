Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 638.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851,035 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $76,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 8,296,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,774,000 after purchasing an additional 260,004 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 232,671 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.490000001159077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

