Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Brendan Ohalloran purchased 1,000 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,020 shares of company stock worth $27,147 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/bar-harbor-bankshares-bhb-increases-dividend-to-0-22-per-share.html.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.