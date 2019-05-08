Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 70,747 Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.
In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $2,940,443.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,187 shares of company stock worth $4,447,619. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
