Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 75,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

