Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (NASDAQ:FTC) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM alerts:

NASDAQ FTC opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $70.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-309000-holdings-in-1st-tr-large-ca-com-ftc.html.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (NASDAQ:FTC).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.