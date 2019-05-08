Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.05 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare has a 1-year low of $169.65 and a 1-year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

