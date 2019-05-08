Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,216 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEO. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of PEO opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-26216-shares-of-adams-natural-resources-fund-inc-peo.html.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.