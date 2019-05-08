Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Herc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after buying an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,417,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 276,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 139,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 3.11.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

