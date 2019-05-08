B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NMIH stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.40. NMI has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 68,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 58.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NMI by 21.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NMI by 314.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 445,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 13,300 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $298,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ozanne sold 16,297 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $387,542.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,073 shares of company stock worth $9,786,334. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

