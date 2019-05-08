Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Receives $68.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $63,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,559.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,137,165.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,057 shares of company stock worth $6,195,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 179,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

