Avid Technology (AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVID opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 million, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

