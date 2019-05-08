Avalara (AVLR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

AVLR stock traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,194. Avalara has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -64.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Avalara’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Manning sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196,449 shares of company stock valued at $496,600,541 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalara by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

