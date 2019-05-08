Autohome (ATHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Autohome updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Autohome stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,085. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Autohome has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Autohome by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autohome by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autohome by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Autohome by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.19.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

