AutoCanada’s (ACQ) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at GMP Securities

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by analysts at GMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,854. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$8.36 and a one year high of C$18.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.60). The business had revenue of C$782.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.92 million. Analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 1.84000015566837 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

