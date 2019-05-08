AutoCanada’s (ACQ) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at GMP Securities

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by analysts at GMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.89.
AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,854. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$8.36 and a one year high of C$18.00.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
