Athene Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.
Shares of ATH opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Athene has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $53.92.
In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $2,516,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,584,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Athene by 4,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,720 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Athene by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 4,779,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Athene by 844.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
