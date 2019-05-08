Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

