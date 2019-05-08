Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $89,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

