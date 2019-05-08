Aspen Technology (AZPN) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $113.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.61. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $705,881.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,670,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $368,631.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $8,585,144. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

