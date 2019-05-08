Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) SVP Sells $573,365.00 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 284,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,672. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after acquiring an additional 271,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 185,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $73.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.01.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

