Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.70 Million Position in El Paso Electric (EE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 236,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,178,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in El Paso Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:EE opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.82 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

