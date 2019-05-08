Apyx Medical (APYX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 174,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,345. The company has a market cap of $198.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.24. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

