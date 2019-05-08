Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.43-0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $40-45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 million.Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $-0.43–0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

