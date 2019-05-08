Appian (APPN) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.79. Appian has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.12% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $547,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $96,495.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $832,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,245,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $85,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

