Apex Price Down 8.2% This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $76,342.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00019702 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,582,330 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

