Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Lowered by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anthem to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

ANTM stock opened at $264.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $219.96 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

