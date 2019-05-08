Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.85 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph G. Darling acquired 1,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 99,387 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 613.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3,371.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

