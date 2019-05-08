Analyzing Pivot Pharmaceuticals (PVOTF) & Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pivot Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.34% -85.25% Menlo Therapeutics N/A -39.73% -37.46%

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Menlo Therapeutics $10.64 million 15.06 -$51.44 million ($2.37) -2.91

Pivot Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Menlo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivot Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Menlo Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Menlo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 195.11%. Given Menlo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Menlo Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Pivot Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics beats Pivot Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.