Analysts Set Keywords Studios PLC (KWS) Price Target at $1,652.50

Shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

Several research firms have commented on KWS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

LON:KWS traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,630 ($21.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.53. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 500,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($20.12), for a total transaction of £7,700,000 ($10,061,413.82).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

