Analysts Set First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Target Price at $29.50

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 165.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

