Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura lowered Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of OLN opened at $21.00 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $462,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,378,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,321,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olin by 1,911.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,332,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,267 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $18,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

