Analysts Set Expectations for Home Capital Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at M Partners issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$108.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.92.

TSE:HCG opened at C$18.78 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

