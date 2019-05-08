Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.30 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report $382.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $402.70 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $427.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

SLCA opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 577,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

