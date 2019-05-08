Analysts Expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Re/Max reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 363.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 9,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

