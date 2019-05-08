Analysts Expect Potbelly Corp (PBPB) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

PBPB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on Potbelly and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

PBPB traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Potbelly by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Potbelly by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

