Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post sales of $73.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.93 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $53.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $314.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $317.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $428.08 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $446.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40.

In other news, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,347,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $132,624.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,120,100 shares of company stock valued at $259,952,020 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pluralsight by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

