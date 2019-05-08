Analysts Expect EQT Co. (EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). EQT reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other EQT news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $28,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,679.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith bought 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of EQT by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 18,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,405. EQT has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

