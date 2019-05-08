Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $148,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,891.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $2,440,176. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 2,698,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,074. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

