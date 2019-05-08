Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.13 Billion

Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce $6.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.50 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $5.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $24.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $26.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 359,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -229.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 4,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

