Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $60,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,555,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 100.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 93,014 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.07. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.