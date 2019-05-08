AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (AYK) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

AYK stock opened at A$18.50 ($13.12) on Wednesday. AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$18.25 ($12.94) and a 1 year high of A$23.06 ($16.35).

Australian Masters Yield Fund No 4 Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in senior bonds, loans, subordinated debt, hybrid securities, structured income securities, government bonds, cash and cash equivalents.

