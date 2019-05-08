Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.94-1.04 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.94-1.04 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.06 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRX stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, insider Paul Bisaro purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

