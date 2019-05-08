American Vanguard (AVD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 130,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,260. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

