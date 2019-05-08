American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

