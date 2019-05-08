American Express (AXP) Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,210,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $350,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

AXP opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

