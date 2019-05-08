American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

WARNING: “American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-stake-boosted-by-bedel-financial-consulting-inc.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.