American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

ACC stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,572,000 after buying an additional 1,858,226 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 527,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Campus Communities by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 189,368 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in American Campus Communities by 257.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 247,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

