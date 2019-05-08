AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.77 EPS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($2.77), Morningstar.com reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMAG Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,890. The company has a market cap of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.34. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 79,007 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 582,135 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

