Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 5,647 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 205,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,006 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,808 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

In related news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $700,556.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,481. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

