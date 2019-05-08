Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

GLW opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $9,959,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

