Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after buying an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 202.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

